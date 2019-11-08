Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

5th T20I: MAW VS MOZ

upcoming
MAW MAW
MOZ MOZ

Perth PS

09 Nov, 201913:30 IST

2nd ODI: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Perth PS

09 Nov, 201914:00 IST

6th T20I: MAW VS MOZ

upcoming
MAW MAW
MOZ MOZ

Perth PS

09 Nov, 201917:30 IST

5th T20I: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Auckland

10 Nov, 201906:30 IST

Andrew Balbernie Appointed Ireland's Test & ODI Skipper After Porterfield Steps Down

Ireland batsman Andrew Balbernie will take over as country’s Test an ODI skipper after William Porterfield stepped down, Cricket Ireland announced on Friday.

Cricketnext Staff |November 8, 2019, 7:49 PM IST
Andrew Balbernie Appointed Ireland's Test & ODI Skipper After Porterfield Steps Down

Ireland batsman Andrew Balbernie will take over as country’s Test and ODI skipper after William Porterfield stepped down, Cricket Ireland announced on Friday.

Porterfield led the side 253 times after taking over from Trent Johnston in 2008. Not only that, but he was the skipper of the side when Ireland played its first-ever Test.

The 35-year-old wants a smooth captaincy transition ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

“I feel, and in consultation with Cricket Ireland, that now is the right time to hand over that mantle,” said Porterfield.

“With the ODI league starting in the summer, it will allow Balbo time to get into the swing of things.

“I feel that the selectors have made a great choice in appointing Balbo and that it has come at a great time for him personally being on top of his game, and with more to come. Having spoken to him, I know how honoured and excited he is to get going. I’m looking forward to helping and supporting Balbo in any way I can, and seeing him lead Ireland forward.”

Balbernie has played 64 ODIs, 37 T20Is and three Tests in his nine-year long career. To go with that he has scored 1813 runs in ODIs, with five tons to his credit.

He will first lead the side when Ireland take on West Indies in the Caribbean from January.

“Since 2008, William [Porterfield] has been an amazing leader on and off the field, not just to me but anyone who has been lucky to represent Ireland,” said Balbirnie. “Taking over from our greatest captain will certainly be a hard act to follow, but one I’m looking forward to getting into. William still has a huge role to play in this team going forward and I look forward to working with him over the next couple of years.”

“We are very lucky that we are entering arguably the most exciting period to be an Irish cricketer, so to be able to lead the guys into this will be a great honour and challenge, and one that I’m looking forward to immensely.”

Andrew BalbernieCricket IrelandWilliam Porterfield

Related stories

Netherlands Clinch T20 World Cup Qualifying Title
Cricketnext Staff | November 4, 2019, 12:39 AM IST

Netherlands Clinch T20 World Cup Qualifying Title

After Sri Lanka, Ireland Keen to Tour Pakistan in Near Future
Cricketnext Staff | October 12, 2019, 1:08 PM IST

After Sri Lanka, Ireland Keen to Tour Pakistan in Near Future

Ed Joyce Named Ireland Women's Team Head Coach
Cricketnext Staff | September 19, 2019, 12:58 PM IST

Ed Joyce Named Ireland Women's Team Head Coach

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Sat, 09 Nov, 2019

MOZ v MAW
Perth PS

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sat, 09 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Perth PS

ICC CWC 2019 | 6th T20I T20 | Sat, 09 Nov, 2019

MOZ v MAW
Perth PS

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Sun, 10 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Auckland All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8149 272
2 Australia 6664 267
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 England 4958 261
5 India 8794 259
see more