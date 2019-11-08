Andrew Balbernie Appointed Ireland's Test & ODI Skipper After Porterfield Steps Down

Ireland batsman Andrew Balbernie will take over as country’s Test and ODI skipper after William Porterfield stepped down, Cricket Ireland announced on Friday.
Porterfield led the side 253 times after taking over from Trent Johnston in 2008. Not only that, but he was the skipper of the side when Ireland played its first-ever Test.
The 35-year-old wants a smooth captaincy transition ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.
“I feel, and in consultation with Cricket Ireland, that now is the right time to hand over that mantle,” said Porterfield.
“With the ODI league starting in the summer, it will allow Balbo time to get into the swing of things.
“I feel that the selectors have made a great choice in appointing Balbo and that it has come at a great time for him personally being on top of his game, and with more to come. Having spoken to him, I know how honoured and excited he is to get going. I’m looking forward to helping and supporting Balbo in any way I can, and seeing him lead Ireland forward.”
Balbernie has played 64 ODIs, 37 T20Is and three Tests in his nine-year long career. To go with that he has scored 1813 runs in ODIs, with five tons to his credit.
He will first lead the side when Ireland take on West Indies in the Caribbean from January.
“Since 2008, William [Porterfield] has been an amazing leader on and off the field, not just to me but anyone who has been lucky to represent Ireland,” said Balbirnie. “Taking over from our greatest captain will certainly be a hard act to follow, but one I’m looking forward to getting into. William still has a huge role to play in this team going forward and I look forward to working with him over the next couple of years.”
“We are very lucky that we are entering arguably the most exciting period to be an Irish cricketer, so to be able to lead the guys into this will be a great honour and challenge, and one that I’m looking forward to immensely.”
