Andrew Flintoff Reveals Struggles with Bulimia, Says Used to Throw Up During Matches for Being Called 'Fat'

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff has come out in the open and discussed his issues with weight and over-eating during his playing days. In a report in The Sun, he said that he regularly made himself throw up during the matches, after being labelled 'fat'. Flintoff also admitted how he cannot watch himself playing as he is ashamed of how he looked.

“I scored my first hundred in New Zealand in Christchurch. I came off at lunch and threw my lunch up.

“I knew all the grounds and where it was easier [to throw up]. Lord’s was so much easier because the toilets were away from the dressing rooms.” He also said that he kept this as a secret since he did not want his relationship in the dressing room to change. "I knew what the reaction would be."

Flintoff told 5Live’s Headliners: “I never look back on old games. I can’t identify with that person. I see this person who is a stone-and-a-half heavier than what I am now.”

He added: "I think in some ways I thought the way I was dealing with it I had a lid on it and I was muddling along in my own way…

"I remember when I started making myself sick it felt like my decision. I was getting hammered in the papers for being overweight. I was known as the fat cricketer and it was the quick fix to do it.

"Then I went from doing it if I had a drink and doing it if I had eaten foods I didn't want to eat or felt I shouldn't eat, to then doing it most meals.

"That was then it started controlling me."

