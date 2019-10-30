Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Concluded

SL IN AUS, 3 T20IS, 2019 2nd T20I, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 30 October, 2019

2ND INN

Sri Lanka

117 (19.0)

Sri Lanka
v/s
Australia
Australia*

118/1 (13.0)

Australia beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
Andrew McDonald Appointed As Justin Langer’s Deputy in Australia Coaching Setup

Former Australia all-rounder and recently appointed head coach of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals Andrew McDonald has been appointed as assistant coach of the Australian national team.

Cricketnext Staff |October 30, 2019, 4:20 PM IST
Andrew McDonald Appointed As Justin Langer’s Deputy in Australia Coaching Setup

Former Australia all-rounder and recently appointed head coach of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals Andrew McDonald has been appointed as assistant coach of the Australian national team, to be deputy to head coach Justin Langer.

McDonald is one of the most respected coaches in Australia, and most recently led Victoria to victory in the Sheffield Shield, as well as winning the KFC Big Bash League with the Melbourne Renegades.

McDonald played four Tests for Australia. The former all-rounder has also taken up a coaching role in the ECB’s new ‘Hundred’ competition. McDonald’s appointment is believed to formally go ahead once Victoria secure a new coach as replacement, with the name of David Saker doing the rounds for the domestic job.

As assistant coach of the Australian national team, McDonald will be expected to work in tandem with Justin Langer, and also occasionally assume duties as the head coach in different scenarios behind the scenes.

Langer said McDonald, 38, would compliment the current coaching panel.

"I have no doubt his all-round knowledge and man management skills will be a positive addition to our team," he said.

"The coaching success Andrew has enjoyed around the world in a relatively short period of time is testament to his skill, dedication and knowledge of the game."

Australia's current limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch also said recently, "I think he definitely at some point in his career will coach an international team.”

“The great strength of his – the ability to communicate with every player in a list, thinks through every situation really well, doesn’t make emotional decisions on anything, which I think is a huge plus as a coach.

"To be able to take that time to reflect and see what’s best for the group in every decision that you make.

“He’s tactical – the tactical side of his coaching is second to none, and I think that he’s as well-planned as a coach as I’ve ever seen.

“I’ve, obviously, known him a lot longer and dealt with him for a huge amount of time, so I’m a little bit biased in my opinions at times, as well, because he is such a great coach when it comes to all facets of the game.”​

Aaron FinchAndrew McDonaldaustraliajustin langer

