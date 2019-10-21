Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Andrew McDonald Named New Rajasthan Royals Head Coach

Rajasthan Royals have named former Australia all-rounder Andrew McDonald as their new head coach.

Cricketnext Staff |October 21, 2019, 1:20 PM IST
"I’m delighted to join the Royals family. It's a great honour to take on this responsibility. The Rajasthan Royals is a new, exciting challenge for me, and I can't wait to get started working with our world class players and coaches in one of the biggest sporting leagues in the world.” McDonald said.

McDonald has been a part of the Indian Premier League in the past having played for Delhi Daredevils in the 2009 Indian Premier League before being signed up by Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2012–2013. He was also the bowling coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"We are delighted to appoint Andrew as our Head Coach. He shares our belief of discovering potential and championing dreams and is aligned with our vision to continue to drive innovation in the IPL. Andrew will be preparing for the season by sharing experiences and best practices with exceptional coaches in other sports and will be visiting India in the near future to meet the Royals team, both on and off the field.” said Ranjit Barthakur, Executive Chairman, Rajasthan Royals.

The former Australian all-rounder has outstanding credentials and has coached Leicestershire, Victoria and the Melbourne Renegades. The 38-year-old, who played four Tests for Australia, had guided Victoria to the title win in Sheffield Shield in his first year as senior coach. The Victorian then moved the Renegades from 7th position to winning the Big Bash this year.

