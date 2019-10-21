Rajasthan Royals have named former Australia all-rounder Andrew McDonald as their new head coach.
"I’m delighted to join the Royals family. It's a great honour to take on this responsibility. The Rajasthan Royals is a new, exciting challenge for me, and I can't wait to get started working with our world class players and coaches in one of the biggest sporting leagues in the world.” McDonald said.
McDonald has been a part of the Indian Premier League in the past having played for Delhi Daredevils in the 2009 Indian Premier League before being signed up by Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2012–2013. He was also the bowling coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore.
"We are delighted to appoint Andrew as our Head Coach. He shares our belief of discovering potential and championing dreams and is aligned with our vision to continue to drive innovation in the IPL. Andrew will be preparing for the season by sharing experiences and best practices with exceptional coaches in other sports and will be visiting India in the near future to meet the Royals team, both on and off the field.” said Ranjit Barthakur, Executive Chairman, Rajasthan Royals.
The former Australian all-rounder has outstanding credentials and has coached Leicestershire, Victoria and the Melbourne Renegades. The 38-year-old, who played four Tests for Australia, had guided Victoria to the title win in Sheffield Shield in his first year as senior coach. The Victorian then moved the Renegades from 7th position to winning the Big Bash this year.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Andrew McDonald Named New Rajasthan Royals Head Coach
Rajasthan Royals have named former Australia all-rounder Andrew McDonald as their new head coach.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 18, 2019, 10:34 AM IST
RCB Becomes First IPL Team to Appoint Woman Support Staff
Cricketnext Staff | October 1, 2019, 11:45 AM IST
IPL 2020 Auction to Take Place on December 19 in Kolkata: Report
Cricketnext Staff | October 11, 2019, 6:56 PM IST
Anil Kumble Named KXIP Head Coach, Courtney Walsh Comes on Board as Scout
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 15 T20 | Mon, 21 Oct, 2019
HK v UAEAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 16 T20 | Mon, 21 Oct, 2019
OMA v IREAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings