Andrew Strauss Returns to ECB as Chairman of Cricket Committee

Former England captain Andrew Strauss will return to the England and Wales Cricket Board as the chairman of their cricket committee.
Strauss was ECB's director of cricket between 2015 and 2018 before he stepped down from the position to take care of his late wife Ruth, who passed away last December with a rare form of lung cancer.
"The ECB have been a vital source of support over an extremely difficult year," Strauss was quoted as saying by BBC.
"It is a real pleasure to return in this new capacity.
"I'm extremely passionate about developing and growing cricket in England and Wales. I've seen first-hand how this summer of cricket has inspired more people to fall in love with the sport and I can't wait to help build on its success."
Strauss played a major role in turning around England's fortunes in white-ball cricket, which eventually led to them winning the World Cup 2019. In his new role, he'll monitor cricket in all levels across England and Wales to develop the game.
Strauss was recently knighted, along with Geoffrey Boycott.
Strauss, 42, played 100 Tests scoring 7037 runs. He also played 127 ODIs and four T20Is.
