Andrew Strauss Steps Down From Director of Cricket Role at ECB

Loading...
His role within the ECB will be more flexible now. Initially, he would be supporting the CEO, Tom Harrison in recruiting a full-time successor.
Andy Flower has covered the role for the last four months and will continue until December with the intention of joining the Lions in India in January. A full-time appointment will be made before the West Indies tour in the New Year.
Explaining the decision, Andrew Strauss said, “After three and a half incredible years with the ECB, I have taken the difficult decision to step down from my role as Director of England Cricket. Next year is potentially the most important the game has had in this country, with the World Cup on home soil and a home Ashes series, and we have an incredible opportunity to do something special. It is vital that the Director of Cricket can give consistent guidance and support to England Cricket through this period."
He further added, "It has been hugely motivating and enjoyable to be working for the ECB and England Cricket. Before taking on this incredible role, I had little appreciation of all the selfless work that goes on across the ECB and throughout domestic cricket to ensure we have winning England teams and that the game, as a whole, keeps growing."
Tom Harrison, Chief Executive Officer of the ECB, said, "I know that I speak for everyone at the ECB when I say that we’re very sad to see Andrew step down from the role and we all wish him and his family the very best. He deserves huge respect for the way he has managed his role, fully supported Ruth and their boys and calmly considered this decision. And it’s hard to overestimate his contribution since joining us in May 2015."
Harrison had more praise for Strauss adding, "Andrew has brought enormous credibility, measured thinking, strong leadership and exceptional insight and we have been extremely fortunate to have worked so closely with him for the last three and a half years. He has improved the ways we work and set the direction for the men’s Test, One-Day and T20 teams."
Harrison outlined the contribution made by Strauss to English cricket, "There is a range of factors that influence progress and Andrew has led significant steps in selection, player ID, the player pathway, innovation and coach development; some well documented already and others that reveal their full value with time. Andrew has also made a full and important contribution to building the wider strategy for the game with a deep understanding of the importance of driving participation, especially with girls and boys of all backgrounds.”
First Published: October 3, 2018, 5:36 PM IST