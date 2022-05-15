Andrew Symonds Dies: Five Controversies That Made Him Unpopular

Former Australia cricketer Andrew Symonds died in a car crash on Sunday. The Police released a statement saying they were investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Hervey Range, around 50 kilometers from Townsville according to Australian daily ‘Sydney Morning Herald.’ It was a tragic end to a tragic career. A career that never reached its true potential thanks to his struggle with his own self. There were several incidents that threatened to take away his career, but he survived somehow. Eventually, it ended leaving Symonds a very bitter and sad person. Here are five controversial incidents that defined Symonds the man.

Monkeygate (2008): Mother of all cricketing scandals, the monekygate quickly snowballed into a racism issue when Symonds accused Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh of calling him a monkey. The whole episode left Symonds in very bad light as Cricket Australia failed to back their very own under pressure from the might of BCCI. It left him lonely and bitter which eventually played a very big role in him calling the shots on international career.

Rift With Michael Clarke: Michael Clarke and Andrew Symonds were probably mates for life until the world got in the way. The duo played a crucial role in taking Australia’s fielding to the next level and their ‘brothers in arms’ attitude made it look terrific on TV, but once Clarke became captain the cracks started to appear. Even Symonds during his last days confessed that IPL was the reason behind Clarke’s ‘jealousy.’ “Money does funny things. It’s a good thing but it can be a poison and I reckon it may have poisoned our relationship,” ‘Roy’ had said.

Alcohol Issues: Symonds was a flamboyant cricketer on the field. But he was even more so off it. He was dropped from the Australian team ahead of a tri-series game against Bangladesh in Cardiff in 2005. The decision came because he had consumed alcohol the previous evening.

Beats Up Man in a Pub: Andrew Symonds could be your man on good days, but on bad days, he was not afraid to show his dark side. An Aussie fan learned it the hard way as he approached the cricketer in a pub for a picture back in 2008. He was trying to hug the cricketer which infuriated Symonds. He ended up beating the man, although, no action was initiated by Cricket Australia.

Goes Fishing During Team Meeting: Symonds was his own man and he never cared for team protocols. In 2008, the Australian team was on a tour of Bangladesh. An important meeting of the team was going on, but Symonds was busy fishing somewhere else. The captain of the team at the time, Michael Clarke was left infuriated and this incident played a big role in dropping him from upcoming India tour.

