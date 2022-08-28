Andrew Symonds' Family Pays Emotional Tribute During Australia-Zimbabwe ODI Match

Former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds’ family paid tribute to him during Sunday’s One-day International against Zimbabwe in the legendary cricketer’s hometown of Townsville.

His children, Billy and Chloe laid their dad’s baggy green, cricket bat and akubra hat at the innings break of the 50-over contest while the outfield was emblazoned with Roy 388 – Symonds’ nickname and Test cap number. Along with the young children, cricketer’s two beloved dogs Buzz and Woody were also present at the ceremony.

Andrew Symonds' family and friends paid tribute to the cricketer today in his hometown of Townsville ♥https://t.co/ze4uz39TvA #AUSvZIM pic.twitter.com/KzbFAiEsYC — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) August 28, 2022

His children spent the whole day with the team and were also a part of the pre-match ceremony, standing alongside Aaron Finch and Steven Smith for the anthems where everybody kept silence of few minutes for Symonds. The two children also ran with the drinks during Australia’s fielding stint, and spent the innings in the team dugout.

Ahead of Australia’s match against Zimbabwe, Finch said, “What he did as a player was remarkable

“He was someone who put bums on seats, he was box office with bat and in the field. [It’s been] a really sad time obviously for Australian cricket over the last little while. It’ll be nice to have some tributes and his family here.

For someone who was so laidback, his depth of knowledge of cricket and players was second to none. I think the larrikin tag was there, but the deep knowledge of the game was outstanding as well.”

Earlier in the week, a report by the Daily Mail had mentioned that after the ceremony, the grandstand at the stadium will be renamed after Symonds.

In the same report, Australia chief coach Andrew McDonald, said, Symonds’ contribution to cricket, especially in Queensland, will always be remembered.

“Roy (Symonds) was an amazingly talented, natural cricketer and a brilliant teammate. He loved playing for his country and his mates,” said McDonald.

“He had a significant impact on the game particularly here in Queensland as well as across Australia and the world.

“It is a great tragedy he is gone but it is fitting we get the opportunity to honour him in Townsville and the local fans will be able to pay their respects to a true great,” added McDonald.

Symonds, the two-time World Cup winner and one of the greatest cricketers in international cricket, was killed in a single-car crash on May 14 outside Townsville, on the north-eastern coast of Queensland, Australia. The 46-year-old died at the scene of the mishap.

