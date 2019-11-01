Andrew Tye Set to Undergo Shoulder Surgery, Out For 3-4 Months

Australian fast bowler Andre Tye has received an injury blow, with a dodgy elbow ruling him out for the rest of the Australian summer of cricket.
Tye will undergo surgery on the injured elbow on Monday, with the period of recovery expected to last from 3-4 months. Tye is expected to miss the entirety of the 2019-2020 Big Bash season, and with Jason Behrendorff also ruled out after back surgery, it leaves the Perth Scorchers severely short in the fast bowling department.
Tye was supposed to figure in the T20I series against Sri Lanka after being named in the squad, but had to be withdrawn after ‘feeling a pop’ in his shoulder. New South Wales fast bowler Sean Abbott was named his replacement.
However, Tye has plenty of time to recover before Australia hosts the T20 World Cup in October 2020, and he is expected to be in contention with the likes of Pat Cummins, Billy Stanlake, Kane Richardson and Mitchell Starc.
