2nd Semi-Final: PNG VS NAM

upcoming
PNG PNG
NAM NAM

Dubai

01 Nov, 201921:00 IST

3rd Place Play-off: IRE VS TBC

upcoming
IRE IRE
TBC TBC

Dubai

02 Nov, 201915:40 IST

Final: NED VS TBC

upcoming
NED NED
TBC TBC

Dubai

02 Nov, 201921:00 IST

2nd T20I: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Wellington WPS

03 Nov, 201906:30 IST

Andrew Tye Set to Undergo Shoulder Surgery, Out For 3-4 Months

Australian fast bowler Andre Tye has received an injury blow, with a dodgy elbow ruling him out for the rest of the Australian summer of cricket.

Cricketnext Staff |November 1, 2019, 6:25 PM IST
Tye will undergo surgery on the injured elbow on Monday, with the period of recovery expected to last from 3-4 months. Tye is expected to miss the entirety of the 2019-2020 Big Bash season, and with Jason Behrendorff also ruled out after back surgery, it leaves the Perth Scorchers severely short in the fast bowling department.

Tye was supposed to figure in the T20I series against Sri Lanka after being named in the squad, but had to be withdrawn after ‘feeling a pop’ in his shoulder. New South Wales fast bowler Sean Abbott was named his replacement.

However, Tye has plenty of time to recover before Australia hosts the T20 World Cup in October 2020, and he is expected to be in contention with the likes of Pat Cummins, Billy Stanlake, Kane Richardson and Mitchell Starc.

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi-Final T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019

NAM v PNG
Dubai

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Place Play-off T20 | Sat, 02 Nov, 2019

TBC v IRE
Dubai

ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Sat, 02 Nov, 2019

TBC v NED
Dubai

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 03 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Wellington WPS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7935 274
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 Australia 5762 262
5 India 8620 261
see more