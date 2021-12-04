Andy Flower, Daniel Vettori In Race To Become Lucknow IPL Team's Head Coach

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see a major reshuffling of squads after a mega auction scheduled to be held before the commencement of the league. With the entry of two new teams, Ahmedabad and Lucknow, the 15th edition of the IPL will see 10-teams battling it out for the trophy. Recently, the eight existing teams announced their list of retention. Now, cricket fans will see squads with few big players and coaches in new teams.

Former Zimbabwe cricketer Andy Flower and former New Zealand cricketer Daniel Vettori are reportedly in the race for the head coach position of the new IPL franchise, Lucknow, from the next season onwards.

Flower and Vettori are the front-runners to become the head coach of the Lucknow IPL team, Cricbuzz reported. Former India coach Gary Kirsten along with ex-England coach Trevor Bayliss were in the contention but they failed to make it to the shortlisted candidates for the top post, the report said.

Flower is most likely to have more weightage than Vettori to become the head coach of the Lucknow team. The former Zimbabwe cricketer has an excellent rapport with KL Rahul, who is touted to be the captain of the Lucknow franchise. The duo has worked together at Punjab Kings (PBKS) for the past few seasons and it came to light that they recommended each other’s names for their positions in the Lucknow IPL team.

The Lucknow franchise has been asked to put on hold the official announcement of the head coach owing to the issue with the Ahmedabad franchise and the CVC group.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to give the formal go-ahead to the Sanjiv Goenka-owned Lucknow team amid uncertainty regarding the CVC group which had also won a team in the bidding process held on October 25. CVC group’s successful bid is facing troubles because of the firm’s investment in a betting company in the United Kingdom.

