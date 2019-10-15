Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Andy Flower Named Head Coach of T10 League Side Maratha Arabians

Abu Dhabi T10 side Maratha Arabians named former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower as the new head coach of the franchise on Tuesday (October 15).

Cricketnext Staff |October 15, 2019, 6:16 PM IST
Andy Flower Named Head Coach of T10 League Side Maratha Arabians

Abu Dhabi T10 side Maratha Arabians named former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower as the new head coach of the franchise on Tuesday (October 15).

Flower joins Maratha Arabians after finishing a 12-year stint with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in various capacities with both the English cricket team and the High Performance Centre at Loughborough.

During his stint as England head coach, Flower led England’s Test side to the top of the ICC rankings, a victory at the 2010 World Twenty20 and Ashes success in Australia in 2010-11.

“I have just come off a tremendous run with English cricket and am now looking ahead to the future with hope,” Flower said on his appointment.

“Anything that is new and is innovative like T10 cricket always has an automatic appeal. From a coaching perspective it presents new challenges to test yourself against in a world-class environment.

“I am looking forward to joining forces with some of the world’s best players for Maratha Arabians. I share the enthusiasm of our team owners in building a world-class franchise.”

The Abu Dhabi T10 League will be held at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from 15-24 November.

The tournament is being staged under the aegis of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), with official approval of the International Cricket Council (ICC). ​

