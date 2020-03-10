Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Stumps

RANJI TROPHY 2019/20 Final, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, 09 - 13 Mar, 2020

1ST INN

Saurashtra *

384/8 (160.0)

Saurashtra
v/s
Bengal
Bengal

Toss won by Saurashtra (decided to bat)
Live

ROAD SAFETY T20 WORLD SERIES, 2020 Match 3, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, 10 March, 2020

1ST INN

Sri Lankan Legends *

62/3 (10.3)

Sri Lankan Legends
v/s
Indian Legends
Indian Legends

Indian Legends beat Sri Lankan Legends by 5 wickets

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

11 Mar, 202017:30 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

12 Mar, 202013:30 IST

1st ODI: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

13 Mar, 202009:00 IST

2nd ODI: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

15 Mar, 202005:00 IST

Andy Flower to Coach CPL Side St Lucia Zokus

After being named assistant coach of Kings XI Punjab, Andy Flower has now been named head coach of Caribbean Premier League team St Lucia Zokus.

IANS |March 10, 2020, 10:48 AM IST
After being named assistant coach of Kings XI Punjab, Andy Flower has now been named head coach of Caribbean Premier League team St Lucia Zokus. The team was sold to KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited -- owners of Kings XI Punjab -- last month.

Flower has had quite a prolific career as coach. After being in charge with England from 2008 to 2014, he took over a directorial role with the English and Wales Cricket Board. After that, he went on to coach Maratha Arabians and helped them win the title in the Abu Dhabi T10 league.

"I am excited to lead and coach this team. I am a fan of the Caribbean Premier League and would love to be the coach to be associated with the team to bring victory home to the fans in St. Lucia," Flower said.

Satish Menon, KXIP CEO, said: "I am delighted to have someone of the calibre and eminence of Andy Flower; we sure look forward to a great season ahead."

Commenting on his role with KXIP, Flower had said: "I am truly excited to come on board as the assistant coach for Kings XI Punjab and look forward to working with Anil Kumble this edition of the IPL. The team looks great and we have a fantastic line up and top-notch support staff and we can't wait to show the world what the Shers are capable of."

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Wed, 11 Mar, 2020

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 Mar, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Fri, 13 Mar, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 Mar, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
