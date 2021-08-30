Andy Flower Turns Down Offer to Coach Pakistan Cricket Team

Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower has reportedly turned down the offer to coach the Pakistan cricket team. Reports say that he has informed the board about his busy schedule as one of the reasons why he won’t be able to take up the job. Pakistan Cricket Board was interested in roping in Flower as the head coach of the men’s team as a replacement for the incumbent Misbah-ul-Haq, who has been a mixed bag for the side. This decision was made after Pakistan was beaten by England 1-2 in the T20i series in July.

Flower has been involved with several T20 leagues across the world after his successful tenure as England head coach. He is the head coach of Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Saint Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). In the IPL, he is in the management staff of the Punjab Kings and works with Anil Kumble.

Not only these teams, Flower is the head coach of the Delhi Bulls side in the Abu Dhabi T10 league and was also the man responsible for the Trent Rockets in the just-concluded The Hundred.

Andy Flower has communicated to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that he wants to continue being involved in franchise cricket, and hence, does not want to take up the job of coaching the Pakistan side.

One of the greatest batsmen to have played for Zimbabwe, Andy Flower represented the Zimbabwe cricket team in 63 Tests, and 213 ODI matches. He scored 4794 runs in Tests at an average of 51.55. In ODIs, he scored 6786 runs at an average of more than 35. He has scored 16 centuries across formats.

Misbah’s relationship with the PCB has become quite strained, and the board wants to replace him with a foreign coach. However, Misbah will have the job till the end of the 2021 T20 world cup.

