Andy Moles Appointed Director of Cricket & Chief Selector For Afghanistan

The Afghanistan Cricket Board appointed Andy Moles as the Director of Cricket and Chief Selector on Thursday.
Moles, a Level-4 coach worked as the interim coach during Afghanistan’s tour of Bangladesh.
ACB made the announcement on Twitter.
"Andy Moles appointed as Director of Cricket and Chief Selector. Mr. Moles served as interim head coach of Afghanistan in the recently concluded tour of Bangladesh. He has a vast experience of over 25 years in the sport and is a Level-4 Coach as well."
Recently, Lance Klusener was appointed Afghanistan’s head coach.
Klusener in the past has worked as a bowling coach for Mumbai Indians and batting coach of South Africa.
