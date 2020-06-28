Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

CYPRUS T20, 2020 Match 4, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 28 June, 2020

1ST INN

Amdocs CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Amdocs CC
v/s
Punjab Lions CC
Punjab Lions CC

Amdocs CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Andy Roberts Criticises Shimron Hetmyer for Pulling Out of England Tour

West Indies pace legend Andy Roberts has slammed batsman Shimron Hetmyer for opting out of the England tour because of health concerns.

PTI |June 28, 2020, 8:40 AM IST
Andy Roberts Criticises Shimron Hetmyer for Pulling Out of England Tour

West Indies pace legend Andy Roberts has slammed batsman Shimron Hetmyer for opting out of the England tour because of health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with senior pro Darren Bravo, Hetmyer pulled out of the tour of UK and forced the Roger Harper-led selection committee to make some last-minute changes.

"They would have played an integral part of the batting. As much as we don't like the way Hetmyer has been playing, he is one of the batsmen for the future. But somebody has to get into his head and let him realise that you can't score runs sitting in the pavilion," Roberts said in an episode on Michael Holding's YouTube channel.

Holding, Roberts' equally illustrious pace bowling partner through the 1970s and 80s, had called the two batsmen's move "unfortunate".

Also Read: 'Overweight' Oshane Thomas Needs to Work Hard on Fitness, Says Former Pacer Franklyn Rose

According to Roberts, the challenge for most West Indies batsmen was they "don't really train and practise enough to work the ball into gaps. We believe in boundaries."

With the likes of Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder, Oshane Thomas and Shannon Gabriel in charge of the Windies pace attack, Roberts sees a bright future.

"I am glad to see there is a sort of a resurgence in the last couple of months, not years, just the last couple of months - there are some youngsters are coming through and I hope that we don't try and expect too much off them too soon," Roberts said.

cricketcricket newsEngland cricket teamEngland vs West IndiesEngland vs West Indies 2020Shimron HetmyerWest Indies Cricket team

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more