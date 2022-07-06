ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pondicherry Women’s T10 2022 match, July 7, 9:30 AM IST

ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry Women’s T10 2022 match between Angels Women and Queens Women:

Angels Women will square off against Queens Women for the second time in the Pondicherry Women’s T10 2022. The first encounter between the two sides was won by the Angels Women by 11 runs.

Batting first, the Angels scored 67 runs in their ten overs. Amruta Saran top-scored for his team with a knock of 25 runs. Chasing the total, Queens Women are restricted to a total of 56 runs. The team was let down by their top batters including Roshini Rajasekaran and Nandhini Chandrasekaran.

Overall, Queens Women have done better in the T10 league. They are at the top of the table with two wins and one loss. Angels Women, on the other hand, are occupying second place with a loss and victory each.

Ahead of the match between the Angels Women and Queens Women, here is everything you need to know:

ANG-W vs QUN-W Telecast

Angels Women vs Queens Women game will not be telecast in India.

ANG-W vs QUN-W Live Streaming

The ANG-W vs QUN-W fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ANG-W vs QUN-W Match Details

Angels Women and Queens Women will play against each other at the Siechem Ground in Puducherry at 9:30 AM IST on July 7, Thursday.

ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Rupashri Selvapuram

Vice-Captain – BVV Niharika

Suggested Playing XI for ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Johnstephy Elumalai

Batters: Roshini Rajasekaran, Ramdas Sandhya, Nandhini Chandrasekaran

All-rounders: Rupashri Selvapuram, Reena Thirugnanam, Janaki Ramasamy, BVV Niharika

Bowlers: Nandhini Chandrasekaran, Soundharya A Arumugan, Kavisha Elayaperumal

ANG-W vs QUN-W2 Probable XIs:

Angels Women: Prathana Anand, Shaine Lincy, Shini Janani M, Ramdas Sandhya, Janaki Ramasamy, Tharigha J, BVV Niharika, Kavisha Elayaperumal, Sagarikka SK, Bakkialakshmi Murugan, Amruta Saran

Queens Women: Johnstephy Elumalai, Betha Raghavika, Roshini Rajasekaran, Usha-S, Nandhini Chandrasekaran, Sri Lakshmi P, Anitha Raghupathy, Soundharya A Arumugan, P Pavithra, Reena Thirugnanam S, Rupashri Selvaperumal

