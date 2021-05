Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal Dropped as Sri Lanka Name Kusal Perera Captain For Bangladesh ODIs

Sri Lanka have named Kusal Perera as the new ODI captain as they confirmed an 18-man squad for the upcoming three-match series in Bangladesh starting May 23. Senior pros Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne have failed to find a place in the squad.

The Sri Lanka selectors seem to have made the changes as a direct result of the team’s 0-3 series whitewash against West Indies in their last ODI series in which Karunaratne was the captain. He had been named the skipper right before the the ICC ODI World Cup in 2019 where the team finishing a sorry sixth.

Kusal Mendis, who has been recalled, has also been made the team vice-captain. There are a couple of new faces in the squad as well including Chamika Karunaratne and Shiran Fernando.

Sri Lanka are expected to leave for Bangladesh on May 16 following which they will undergo a mandatory quarantine. The matches will be played at Dhaka’s Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Sri Lanka full squad: Kusal Perera (C), Kusal Mendis (VC), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Niroshan Dickwella, Dushmantha Chameera, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando

