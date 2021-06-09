Angelo Mathews Misses England Tour Due to Paternity Leave

Sri Lanka announced their squad for the Egland tour, but Angelo Mathews’ name was missing from the list since he is on a paternity leave, a source close to the all-rounder told Island Cricket. The former Lanka skipper and wife Heshani are expecting their third child. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka departed for their limited-overs series against England with several fresh faces in the squad.

ALSO READ – ‘Sometimes, We Didn’t Want to See Each Other’: Former Selector on Arguments with Virat Kohli & Ravi Shastri

The selectors had already hinted that they would axe the experienced players to accommodate the youngsters, keeping in mind the 2023 World Cup. Players like Dimuth Karunaratne and Dinesh Chamdimal have been sidelined, while Thisara Perera announced an early retirement, as a result of the new selection policy.

Meanwhile, Kusal Perera will lead the side in the six-match limited overs series in England even as a pay dispute remained unresolved. Official sources said the players have refused a performance-based pay scheme which will see some of them lose up to 40 percent of their salaries, but agreed to continue negotiations after the England tour.

Sri Lanka cricketers had been complaining that the method used for calculating contracts was not transparent. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), has said it will reveal the detailed calculations stressing there is transparency.

“This is the transparency the players had been requesting from the outset. They will play this tour without signing any contract. They have signed a voluntary declaration, but there is nothing there about player remuneration. They have always been committed to playing for Sri Lanka,” Nishan Premathiratne, players’ lawyer, was quoted as saying by espncricinfo.com.

However, Aravinda De Silva, a former Sri Lanka captain, had earlier said the details of the new contracts were discussed thoroughly before being presented to the players and it rewards performances.

ALSO READ – ‘We Were all Bloody Indians to Them, But Since IPL Started They’re Licking Our Backsides’

“We discussed this matter in depth before we presented it to the players. Unlike in the past, we have increased the benefits three-fold than what it was but purely on the team’s performance. If they win a Test series, we pay them USD 150,000 which was earlier limited to USD 50,000. It has to be a collective effort by the whole team,” de Silva told Daily News.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here