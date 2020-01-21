Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 19 - 23 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe

358 (148.0)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

295/4 (106.0)

Sri Lanka trail by 63 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

19 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd Test: ZIM VS SL

upcoming
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

27 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

24 Jan, 202012:20 IST

4th Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

Angelo Mathews Steadies Sri Lanka in Pursuit of Big First Innings Lead

But Matthews and De Silva set about steadying the innings again and have given Sri Lanka a platform from which to launch on day four in search of quick runs to build a lead.

Reuters |January 21, 2020, 9:49 PM IST
Angelo Mathews Steadies Sri Lanka in Pursuit of Big First Innings Lead

Captain Angelo Mathews struck an unbeaten 92 as Sri Lanka posted 295 for four at the close of the third day of the first Test against Zimbabwe on Tuesday, putting his side in the driving seat at the Harare Sports Club.

Sri Lanka trail Zimbabwe’s first innings total of 358 by 63 runs, but have six wickets in hand to pass that on day four and leave their hosts likely needing to bat out their second innings to save the Test on what is a slow wicket.

Mathews has taken 253 balls on his way to what he hopes will be a 10th Test century and first in over a year. He will be joined at the crease on Wednesday by Dhananjaya de Silva (42 not out) as the pair share an unbeaten fifth wicket stand of 68.

Sri Lanka started the third day on 42 for one and advanced that score to 92 before captain Dimuth Karunaratne (37) became a first Test wicket for Zimbabwe seamer Victor Nyauchi (2-38) as he was caught at short mid-wicket by another debutant, Ainsley Ndlovu.

Kusal Mendis (80) looked comfortable before he employed a wild heave at a Nyauchi delivery and was caught at slip by Brendan Taylor.

And Zimbabwe will have felt right in the game when they removed Dinesh Chandimal (12), caught and bowled by captain Sean Williams with the score on 227.

But Matthews and De Silva set about steadying the innings again and have given Sri Lanka a platform from which to launch on day four in search of quick runs to build a lead.

The tour was hastily arranged, having only been announced on Jan. 8. Zimbabwe, returning to Test cricket for the first time since their tour of Bangladesh in 2018, were briefly suspended by the International Cricket Council last year because of government interference in the sport, but were reinstated in October.

The second Test will also be played at the Harare Sports Club, starting on Jan. 27.

Angelo Mathewskusal mendisSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Mon, 27 Jan, 2020

SL v ZIM
Harare

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Auckland

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Johannesburg All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more