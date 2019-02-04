Angelo Perera Achieves a Rare Double-double in First Class Cricket

Loading...
The Sri Lankan batsman became only the second man to score two double-centuries in the same first-class match.
Perera’s performance came against a bowling attack with former Test players Dhamika Prasad and Sachithra Senanayake.
Perera, who is Colombo’s Nondescripts Cricket Club’s captain, scored 201 and 231 against the Sinhalese Sports Club and achieved this rare feat for the first time in more than eight decades.
The only other time a batsman scored two double-centuries in the same first-class game was all the way back in 1938 when Kent’s Arthur Fagg did so in a match against Essex.
Coming into bat at No.5, Perera’s score of 201 was the foundation for his side to post a total of 444 in the first-innings before responding with 480 against Sinhalese SC in the second innings.
In the second innings Nondescripts CC were in trouble at 3/44, before they responded with a 267-run stand between Perera and Pathum Nissanka (167).
The 28-year-old played four ODIs and two T20s for Sri Lanka between 2013 and 2016.
First Published: February 4, 2019, 4:22 PM IST