Angry Shane Warne Lashes Out at Australian Tabloids for 'Making Crap Up' about Him

Shane Warne took to his official Twitter handle to lash out at two media publications in Woman’s Day and New Idea, accusing them of fabricating stuff about him.

Australian spin legend Shane Warne has found himself in the middle of controversy yet again. According to media reports, the former Australia cricketer lost his cool on social media and lashed out at two media publications – Woman’s Day and New Idea – accusing them of “making crap up” about him.

A few media reports suggest that one of the above-mentioned tabloids, New Idea, did a story on his dating life which has irked the 50-year-old. Warne was unhappy that two of the organizations had not been held accountable and has threatened legal action against them.

PL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

“I’ve read some crap in my time, but New Idea has taken the cake for making crap up now & it amazes me how the regulators allow this to continue in both Woman’s day and No idea! It is absolutely disgraceful & both are never held accountable for making things up? Why?” Warne wrote on Twitter.

I’ve read some crap in my time, but New Idea has taken the cake for making crap up now & it amazes me how the regulators allow this to continue in both Woman’s day and No idea ! It is absolutely disgraceful & both are never held accountable for making things up ? Why ? — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 28, 2020

Warner further wrote, “I think it’s time all of us that have been wronged by both these magazines over the years get together and take them down! Any law firms out there want to co-ordinate this. Maybe the media regulators will finally put their foot down too & hold them accountable! Who’s in?”

I think it’s time all of us that have been wronged by both these magazines over the years get together and take them down ! Any law firms out there want to co-ordinate this. Maybe the media regulators will finally put their foot down too & hold them accountable ! Who’s in ? — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 28, 2020

ALSO READ | Michael Vaughan Makes Big Claims, Says Virat Kohli Still Trying to Find How to Play as a Leader in T20s

The Victorian's agony didn't end there. He further elaborated that such magazines have also aimed at his children for no reason and questioned the role of media regulators in blocking such pieces of journalism.

“These trash magazines have also gone after all of my children over the years and Jackson lately too for no reason whatsoever! Just not fair or right on any level. Why haven’t the media regulators done something about this gutter journalism over the years & hold them accountable.”

These trash magazines have also gone after all of my children over the years and Jackson lately too for no reason whatsoever ! Just not fair or right on any level. Why haven’t the media regulators done something about this gutter journalism over the years & hold them accountable — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 28, 2020

“Spot on and let’s hope the public have had enough too and decide to never purchase either of them again! Where are the regulators? I’m so reluctant to ever say anything because it draws attention to the rubbish and made up articles - but sick of saying nothing!”

Spot on and let’s hope the public have had enough too and decide to never purchase either of them again ! Where are the regulators ? I’m so reluctant to ever say anything because it draws attention to the rubbish and made up articles - but sick of saying nothing ! https://t.co/2eYnwrl5ir — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 28, 2020

The 51-year-old former cricketer is currently in the UAE as the mentor of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) franchise, with whom he won the inaugural season of the cash-rich league.