Anil Kumble Back as India Coach? This is How His Resignation Saga Unfolded in 2017

Anil Kumble might be back as India head coach. If media reports are to be believed, he along with VVS Laxman may be asked by the BCCI to apply for the top job once Ravi Shastri exits. But this is not the first time Kumble’s name is doing the rounds. Back in 2016, he became the coach only to resign after his relationship with skipper Virat Kohli had become ‘untenable.’ “Anil Kumble’s exit needs course correction. The manner in which the CoA succumbed to the pressure of Kohli and removed him, wasn’t the best example set. However it also depends on whether Kumble or Laxman are ready to apply for the job,” a senior BCCI source privy to development told.

Here’s a Timeline:

12 June 2016: BCCI reveal a list of 57 candidates to have applied for the coach’s job of the Indian cricket team. Kumble’s name stands out among the aspirants.

21 June 2016: The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman interview Kumble.

23 June 2016: The CAC appoints Kumble as head coach on a one-year term, ahead of former Team India director Ravi Shastri.

24 July 2016: India beat West Indies by an innings and 92 runs in the 1st Test in Antigua to win first match under Kumble. India go onto win the four-match series 2-0.

25 March 2017: Reports of a disagreement between Kohli and Kumble over selection of chinaman Kuldeep Yadav emerge.

28 March 2017: India beat Australia by 8 wickets in Dharamsala to clinch the series 2-1 and complete an unblemished home season. Kuldeep Yadav impresses in his debut game by picking up four wickets in the first innings. The reports of a tiff between Kohli and Kumble appear to be a one-off.

23 May 2017: Kumble asks for batting coach Sanjay Bangar to also be elevated to the post of assistant coach while seeking a slot for a bowling coach to feature in a structured support staff for Indian team during a presentation made to the BCCI. Reports of Zaheer Khan being Kumble’s preferred choice for the new role start doing the rounds.

25 May 2017: With Kumble’s contract nearing an end in June, BCCI spring a surprise by advertising for fresh resumes for India’s coaching job. Kumble is given a direct entry into the process.

29 May 2017: Reports of unrest between Kumble and Kohli surface claiming that the Indian captain, along with certain members of the team, is unhappy with the coach’s ‘overbearing’ attitude.

1 June 2017: Kumble reapplies in spite of having a direct entry into the process. Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus, Lalchand Rajput and Dodda Ganesh are among six candidates to put their hats in the ring.

3 June 2017: Kohli denies rift with head coach Kumble ahead of India’s Champions Trophy opener with Pakistan. The captain terms reports about the tensions between the duo as “made up."

17 June 2017 - The CAC meets with Kohli and decides to put the issue to bed after the Champions Trophy.

20 June 2017 - Indian team depart for West Indies tour, but Kumble stays back. A source from the Indian board suggests Kumble remained in London to perform his duties as head of ICC’s Cricket Committee that is slated to meet in London.

20 June 2017 - Later in the evening, Kumble resigns. India’s head coach said it was in the best interest of Indian cricket for him to ‘move on’.

