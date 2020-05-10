Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Anil Kumble Compares Fight Against Coronavirus to Second Innings of Test Match

The former leg-spinner thanked all the health care workers and others who are going on with their work so that everyone else can stay safe at home.

PTI |May 10, 2020, 1:28 PM IST
Anil Kumble Compares Fight Against Coronavirus to Second Innings of Test Match

Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble compared the fight against the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic to the "second innings" of an intense Test match where people can't afford let their guard down.

The coronavirus outbreak has wreaked havoc, claiming over 2,76,000 lives so far while infecting more than four million people.

Among other things, the unprecedented health crisis has also brought sports to a standstill, leading to cancellation and postponement of several events, including the Tokyo Olympics and European Football Championships and the Indian Premier League.

"If we have to fight this coronavirus pandemic, we need to be in this together. It's like a Test match. Cricket Test matches are of five days but this has been longer," Kumble said in a video posted on his Twitter account.

"Cricket Test matches are only two innings each, but this can be even more. So don't be complacent that we had a slender lead in the first innings because the second innings can be really rough."

"We have to win this battle, it cannot be won just by a first innings lead, we need to win this battle by registering an outright victory," he added.

The novel coronavirus outbreak has forced the government to enforce a national lockdown since 24 March with an aim to flatten the curve of the deadly disease that has led to more than 59,000 positive cases and close to 2,000 deaths in the country.

The former leg-spinner thanked all the health care workers and others who are going on with their work so that everyone else can stay safe at home.

"I take this opportunity to thank all the corona warriors, be it the doctors, nurses, the attenders, the sanitation workers, volunteers, the government workers, officers, police. All of you have been doing a great job," Kumble said.

"They have been great, selfless. They are at risk taking care of patients, so hats off to them," he added.

anil kumbleBangaloreCoronavirus Lockdowncoronavirus pandemic

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more