Anil Kumble Gave Me Few Sleepless Nights, Says Sri Lanka Legend Kumar Sangakkara

The Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara, who was a threat to bowlers across globe, has recentlyrevealed that there was one bowler who gave him “sleepless nights.”

ICC posted a video on their official Twitter handle to celebrate Hall of Famer Anil Kumble. In the video, Sangakkara revealed that the legendary spinner gave him few sleepless nights. Praising Kumble, Sri Lanka’s one of the most decorated player said that he was not an orthodox leg-spinner, instead was a very intense cricketer and an absolute champion for India and world cricket.

“If you were a batsman facing Anil Kumble, you knew that he had a plan for you." One of India’s finest on #ICCHallOfFame 📽️ pic.twitter.com/55Et7OWpdV — ICC (@ICC) May 20, 2021

Referring to him as a big, tall gangly bowler, Sangakkara said that he bowled fast, straight, accurately, with a lot of bounce. Therefore, it was not at all easy to get him away for runs.

In his 15-year career, the Sri Lankan great played with outstanding consistency smashing 28,016 runs in international cricket. Famous for his shot selection, Sangakkara was feared by bowlers and was one of the greatest assets to the cricket fraternity. He not only took Sri Lanka to various World Cup final matches but also guided the team towards winning the T20I showpiece event in 2001.

Three days after India defeated Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final, Sangakkara left captaincy and in 2014, he retired from T20 while in 2015, he took retirement from test cricket and ODI. The run machine retired as the second-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket and the sixth-highest run-getter in Test cricket.

In the video shared by ICC, along with Sangakkara, former Sri Lankan batsman Mahela Jayawardena also shared how he viewed the legendary spinner Kumble. Jayawardena said that as a batsmanif you are playing against Kumble, you should know that he always had a plan for you. Former New Zealand cricketer and CSK head coach Stephen Fleming called Kumble a “right” and “fierce” competitor with both bat and ball.

