Anil Kumble Greatest Match-Winner India Ever Had, Says Gautam Gambhir

Anil Kumble Greatest Match-Winner India Ever Had, Says Gautam Gambhir

  • IANS
  • Updated: February 7, 2021, 7:25 PM IST
Anil Kumble Greatest Match-Winner India Ever Had, Says Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir on Sunday termed legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble as the "greatest" match-winner Indian cricket team ever had."The greatest match-winner India ever had! Take a bow, legend! Anil Kumble," Gambhir tweeted along with the video shared by BCCI of Kumble taking 10 wickets in an innings against Pakistan on February 7 in 1999.

Also read: February 7, 1999: WATCH Kumble Bag The Perfect 10 Against Pakistan

During the second Test of the two-match series against Pakistan, the leg-spinner had picked up all the wickets at the Feroz Shah Kotla, now known as the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, to become only the second bowler after England's Jim Laker to scalp 10 wickets in an innings.

Kumble finished with exceptional figures of 10/74 from 26.3 overs in Pakistan's second innings in the Delhi Test and helped India register a famous win by 212 runs. VVS Laxman termed Kumble's spell as one of the most memorable days of his career and termed it a "dream spell" by the leg-spinner.

"One of the most memorable days in my career. What a dream spell from the champion to demolish a good Pakistan lineup. Anil Kumble left everyone of us spellbound. #legend," Laxman wrote while sharing BCCI's video on Twitter.Kumble, after representing India in 132 Tests and 271 ODIs in which he scalped 619 and 337 wickets respectively, retired from international cricket in 2008.

