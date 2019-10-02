Anil Kumble in Talks With KXIP For Head Coach Position
Kings XI Punjab had an ordinary season in IPL 2019, where they finished sixth in the points table. In a bid to change their fortunes in the tournament, KXIP, as reported by Mumbai Mirror, are in talks with former India captain Anil Kumble to appoint him as the head coach of the side.
