Anil Kumble in Talks With KXIP For Head Coach Position

Kings XI Punjab had an ordinary season in IPL 2019, where they finished sixth in the points table. In a bid to change their fortunes in the tournament, KXIP, as reported by Mumbai Mirror, are in talks with former India captain Anil Kumble to appoint him as the head coach of the side.

Cricketnext Staff |October 2, 2019, 11:49 AM IST
Punjab remains one of the three teams who have not yet won the IPL title, along with Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Kumble, who coached India in 2017, had a great run with team, winning series’ against New Zealand, Australia, Bangladesh and England at home, before making it to the final of Champions Trophy.

In the IPL he has coached RCB and Mumbai Indians and during his tenure, the latter won the titles in 2013 & 2015.

The decision will be made after a meeting between Kumble and the owners of the franchise – Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia and Mohit Burman.

According to the report, Kumble is unlikely to let R Ashwin leave the team, if the former joins the outfit. Earlier there were reports that Ashwin would join Delhi Capitals for the next edition of IPL after his release from KXIP.

