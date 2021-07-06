Anil Kumble Meets Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy, Discusses Several Sports Proposals

Former Indian captain Anil Kumble met Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office on Monday where they held discussions on the development of sports in the state.

Anil Kumble expressed his support to the state if a Sports university would be set up in the region. He also asked the CM to place special attention on establishing a sports material manufacturing factory in the state. There are such factories in cities like Meerut and Jalandhar where all types of sports equipment are being manufactured and hence, such a factory would hugely benefit the state.

A top official told news agency PTI that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy responded positively to all of Kumble’s proposals. “The government will soon identify required land for the sports university and the sports goods Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in the state. Other logistics will also be worked out," the source was as quoted.

Kumble is India’s leading wicket-taker in Test cricket and heads ICC’s technical committee. With his extensive experience of the game and development at the grassroot levels, it would be interesting to see how he chips in with his support if Andhra Pradesh does see sports equipment being set up.

Kumble has picked up 619 wickets and 337 wickets in Tests and ODIs respectively and has taken a 5-wicket haul in Tests on 35 occasions.

