Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Anil Kumble Probably the Biggest Match-winner for India: Harbhajan Singh

Although he was not a big turner of the ball, Kumble remains one of the most successful bowlers of all time. His tally of 619 wickets puts him only behind Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan in the list of all time highest Test wicket takers.

IANS |June 21, 2020, 8:10 PM IST
Anil Kumble Probably the Biggest Match-winner for India: Harbhajan Singh

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh said that former India captain and spin great Anil Kumble is the greatest to have ever played for India. Harbhajan played a large part of his Test career with Kumble, including when the latter was captain from November 2007 till his retirement a year later.

"In my view, Anil bhai was the greatest ever who played for India," Harbhajan told Sportstar.

"He's probably the greatest match-winner India has ever produced. People used to say he didn't spin the ball, but he showed that if you had the heart, you could get batsmen out regardless of whether the ball spun or not."

"If anyone has half the competitiveness Anil bhai had, he would become a champion. I'm lucky to have played with him for so many years. He was an unbelievably committed player," he said.

Although he was not a big turner of the ball, Kumble remains one of the most successful bowlers of all time. His tally of 619 wickets puts him only behind Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan in the list of all time highest Test wicket takers. He picked up 337 wickets in 271 ODIs and remains India's highest wicket taker in Tests and ODIs.

He is only the second bowler after Jim Laker to take 10 wickets in a Test innings and the only player to have done so and scored a century in the longest format of the game.

anil kumbleHarbhajan SiinghIndia CricketIndia test cricket

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more