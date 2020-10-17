Anil Kumble Turns 50; Check Out His Five Best Bowling Spells

- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriMatch Ended148/5(20.0) RR 7.4
KOL
MUM149/2(20.0) RR 7.4
Mumbai beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuMatch Ended171/6(20.0) RR 8.55
BLR
PUN177/2(20.0) RR 8.55
Punjab beat Bangalore by 8 wickets
- Match 33 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 34 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 35 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 36 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonUp Next
CSK
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueUp Next
KXIP
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuUp Next
RR
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
Anil Kumble Turns 50; Check Out His Five Best Bowling Spells
Anil Kumble, the right-arm leg spin bowler, is the most successful bowler India has produced. As he turns 50, here are some of his finest moments in cricket.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 17, 2020, 11:14 AM IST
Anil Kumble, the right-arm leg spin bowler, is the most successful bowler India has produced. With 956 international wickets, he is the highest wicket-taker from the country and third highest overall. He has picked 619 scalps in Tests and 337 in ODIs – best figures for any Indian. He also has to his name eight ten-wicket hauls and 35 five-wicket hauls in Tests. As Kumble turns 50, let us recall some of his finest moments in cricket.
- 6 for 12 vs West Indies at Kolkata, 1993 (ODI)
It was the winter of 1993, when batting first India made 225 in 50 overs, a target which was not easily defendable. Chasing the target, West Indies got a good start and were 57 for 1 at one point. But Kumble displayed an incredible performance to pick the last six wickets, while giving away just 12 runs in 6.1 overs. WI were all out for 123. Man of the Match was Anil Kumble.
- 5 for 33 vs New Zealand at Wellington, 1993-94 (ODI)
India set a target of 256 for New Zealand, which the host would have achieved if not for Kumble’s heroics. Kumble not just picked 5 wickets in the match, he bowled at an economy rate of 3.30 and got his team victory by a margin of 12 runs in the end. Again, Kumble was awarded the man of the match.
Though Kumble has unparalleled achievements in ODI cricket, his records in the Tests are just out of the world. Let’s see some of his best Test spells.
- 4 for 69 and 7 for 59 vs Sri Lanka at Lucknow, 1994 (Test)
This was the first time Kumble picked a 10-wicket haul in Test cricket. It was only his 14th match. He claimed four wickets in the first innings and backed it up by taking seven more in the second. India had to bat only once in the match and Sri Lanka were all out in both innings. Kumble was the man of the match.
- 4 for 75 and 10 for 74 v Pakistan, Delhi, 1999 (Test)
This was the brightest moment of Kumble’s scintillating career, when he created history by taking all 10 wickets in an innings against Pakistan. He is the only the second man in history to achieve the feat, after Jim Laker. It was also India’s first Test win over Pakistan in 19 years. Anil Kumble, once again, was the best player in the match.
- 8 for 141 and 4 for 138 v Australia, Sydney, 2004 (Test)
It was the fourth Test match of India’s tour to Australia in 2003-04. The pitch favoured the batsmen and saw high scores by individuals and teams, which ultimately resulted in a draw. However, Kumble’s spell was one to remember. He picked eight wickets in the first and four in the second innings, one of his best performances against Australia. He was the best bowler in the match. Although it was Sachin Tendulkar who was adjudged man of the match owing to his double century (241*) in the first innings, followed by another half century in the second. But Kumble’s contribution was crucial in the entire series, that ended in a draw.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
