India vs England: Animated Virat Kohli Celebrates Root's Dimissal With Mic-drop Gesture

PTI | Updated: August 2, 2018, 8:53 AM IST
India's captain Virat Kohli celebrates taking the wicket of England's Joe Root for 80 runs. (AFP)

Birmingham: Virat Kohli's animated send off to his counterpart Joe Root's dismissal added a dash of drama to the proceedings on the opening day of the first cricket Test between India and England.

It was Kohli's send-off to Root that caught attention.

Root was looking set to get a big one but a brilliant piece of fielding from Kohli saw the right-hander getting run-out for 80.




Root tried to steal a second run off Ravichandran Ashwin but Kohli ran quickly, picked up the ball and threw it in one swift motion to knock down the stumps with a direct hit.

Kohli celebrated the dismissal with a 'mic-drop' send-off, something Root had done after guiding England to a 2-1 ODI series win against India last month.

Eng vs Indengland vs india 2018India- Englandkohli mic dropvirat kohli
First Published: August 2, 2018, 8:45 AM IST
