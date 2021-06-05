Ankeet Chavan Urges MCA to Help Revoke his Life Ban

Ankeet Chavan has pleaded with the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to intervene and help him revoke the life ban that was slapped on him by the BCCI. Chavan alongside Sreesanth and Ajit Chandila were found guilty of spot fixing in IPL 2013 and subsequently were handed life bans, now the 35-year old claims that his punishment has been reduced to seven years, just like Sreesanth. He added that an ombudsman has reduced the quantum of his punishment in a hearing in April where the BCCI representative was also present.

“I have pleadingly requested the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to help and support me like it has always done in the past and take my application forward. The Ombudsman, in his order a month back (May 3), said that my punishment be reduced to seven years which ended in September 2020,” Chavan told Cricbuzz. Meanwhile the MCA has confirmed that Chavan’s issue will be on the agenda but also said that BCCI need to intervene here.

“We will discuss the matter but we will have to consult the legal department to see how we can help. The action was taken by the BCCI,” the MCA official said.

Chavan said the BCCI hasn’t intervened in the issues so far and he is forced to take up the matter with MCA. “I have written to the BCCI to have my ban revoked and attached the Ombudsman order too. But I have not heard from the BCCI and hence I have requested the MCA to intervene,” Chavan added.

