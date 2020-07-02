Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Ankeet Chavan Wants to Return to Playing Cricket, Just Like Sreesanth

Chavan has written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Mumbai Cricket Association

Cricketnext Staff |July 2, 2020, 11:56 AM IST
Ankeet Chavan Wants to Return to Playing Cricket, Just Like Sreesanth

While S Sreesanth is all set to make a comeback to the Kerala team in the Indian domestic circuit, Ankeet Chavan, who too was banned in the IPL 2013 spot-fixing case, wants to follow a similar pathway.

Chavan has written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Mumbai Cricket Association to allow him to return to competitive cricket just like Sreesanth has been. Chavan, along with then Rajasthan Royals teammates Sreesanth and Ajit Chandila, was banned for life by BCCI which was later reduced to seven years on appeals.

"I have written to the BCCI and also my parent body MCA. My prayers to the BCCI and MCA are that I may also be allowed to play competitive cricket, just like Sreesanth has been," Chavan told Mirror.

Chavan was arrested by Delhi police and later released for his alleged role in the spot fixing saga. The alleged fix happened in an IPL 2013 match against Mumbai Indians.

ALSO READ: Sreesanth Eyes Chennai League to Return to Competitive Cricket 

Chavan is now 34. When he was arrested and banned, the left-arm spinner was on the rise in his career making a name for himself in the IPL as well as domestic cricket with Mumbai. He has 18 first-class matches and 20 List A games apart from 13 IPL matches.

Sreesanth, meanwhile, is aiming at a comeback through the Chennai league system. The Kerala cricket fraternity has welcomed him with open arms although he is 37, and has asked him to prove fitness before selection.

Sreesanth is aiming high, and has said he 'firmly believes' he can play the 2023 World Cup for India.

