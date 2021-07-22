‘Another Day, Another Sunrise’: Check Out Ravindra Jadeja’s Stunning Black And White Photo

Post a three-week break from the bio-bubble in the UK, the Indian team assembled to start the training ahead of the upcoming five-match Test series versus England. Ravindra Jadeja has indicated he’s in good touch with the bat as he struck twin half-centuries in the drawn warm-up match against a County Select XI.

In the first innings, he scored 75 while in the second, he retired out after making 51.

Jadeja is quite active on and off the field, especially on social media. He keeps sharing his experiences with his fans.

Recently, he posted a black and white portrait of himself on photo sharing platform Instagram.

The star allrounder looked dapper in his trademark hairstyle. “Another day, another sunrise,” he captioned the photograph. His followers on the photo-sharing platform flooded the comments section with heart, fire and clapping emojis.

On Day 1, of the three-day warm-up match against, India won the toss and opted to bat first in. Rohit Sharma captained Indians in the absence of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane He opened the batting with Mayank Agarwal. KL Rahul (101 off 150 balls) made a glorious century and. Jadeja also scored a fast half-century. By the third day, India got a comfortable lead against the County XI.

Virat Kohli will be prepared to lead the Men In Blue as they take on the host England in the highly anticipated five-match red-ball series, commencing on August 4. The first Test will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The India and England series will mark the beginning of the second edition of the World Test Championship.

