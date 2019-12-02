Another Day, Another Title - The Meteoric Rise of Karnataka Cricket
Manish Pandey summed up what went Karnataka's way in the thrilling Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final over Tamil Nadu on Sunday night. Pandey couldn't have been more right - Tamil Nadu punched above their weight, but Karnataka were the best team through the competition.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | December 2, 2019, 2:14 AM IST
Syed Mushtaq Ali: Karnataka Clinch More Silverware After Thrilling Final against Tamil Nadu
Cricketnext Staff | December 2, 2019, 2:22 AM IST
You Have to Take Responsibility – Manish Pandey After Captain’s Performance Against TN
Cricketnext Staff | November 29, 2019, 5:43 PM IST
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Abhimanyu Mithun Takes Five Wickets in an Over Against Haryana
