'Another Karun Nair in Making': Hanuma Vihari Snubbed For New Zealand Tests And Fans Aren't Happy At All

Ajinkya Rahane will return to captain’s role when India take on New Zealand in the first Test of the 2-match series in Kanpur. The BCCI announced a 16-man squad on Friday and rested several senior players as a part of the workload management policy. Virat Kohli will return for the Mumbai Test while the likes of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami will skip the entire 2-match series.

“Virat Kohli will join the squad for the second Test and will lead the team,” said a BCCI statement on Friday.

The selection committee named KS Baharat as Pant’s replacement while Jayant Yadav returned to the Test squad after a gap of four years. However, the fans on social media were miffed over Hanuma Vihari’s non-selection. The Twitterati wondered how could the Indian selectors overlooked the all-rounder’s heroics in Australia.

Here are some of the reactions:

A several media repots have claimed that Vihari will be travelling to South Africa with India A, but an official confirmation from BCCI is yet to be received.

Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara was elevated to the vice-captain role in the Kanpur Test. Besides Jayant and Bharat, pacer Prasidh Krishna and batsman Shreyas Iyer made the cut in the red-ball format.

India’s Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

