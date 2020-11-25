India vs Australia - Another Reason Behind Rohit Sharma Not Travelling to Australia Revealed: Report

The exclusion of Mumbai Indians’ skipper Rohit Sharma from the Indian squad in the upcoming tour to Australia drew a lot of criticism from experts, veteran players as well as fans. While BCCI credited his unfit form for the decision, it wasn’t clear what prompted them to question his form after he was playing the playoffs and finals for Mumbai-based franchise in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

The exclusion of Mumbai Indians’ skipper Rohit Sharma from the Indian squad in the upcoming tour to Australia drew a lot of criticism from experts, veteran players as well as fans. While BCCI credited his unfit form for the decision, it wasn’t clear what prompted them to question his form after he was playing the playoffs and finals for Mumbai-based franchise in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: Virat Kohli’s Absence in Tests a Big Setback for Visitors - Childhood Coach

As the IPL concluded in Dubai, UAE, on November 10, the Indian squad selected for the Down Under tour travelled to Australia while the other domestic players returned to the country. Rohit, along with his wife and daughter, was spotted returning back to Mumbai. While there were a lot of doubts about what made Rohit return to India, it seems like there comes clarity to the situation now.

According to renowned sports journalist Boria Majumdar, Rohit decided to fly directly to India from UAE to visit his father, Gurunath Sharma, who had contracted the Covid-19. In a video, Boria clarified, “Rohit came to Mumbai with the Mumbai Indians because his father had Covid. That is the reality which is why he had to go back to Bombay.” He also said that if Rohit did not wish to play the red-ball series, he did not need to travel to Australia and rather stay back with family. “So, there’s absolutely no reason to say that he did not want to play the red-ball series,” Boria added.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: KL Rahul Opens up About Batting Position in Team India for Upcoming Series

Apart from this, Rohit also suffered a hamstring tear during the IPL 2020, and took a break in between, before resuming to play the last three matches, including the IPL final. However, given the current situation, it seems unlikely for both Rohit and Ishant Sharma to join the team in Australia. Even if they travel now, both the players will have to undergo ‘hard quarantine’ for 14 days, making them unable to take part in the practice.