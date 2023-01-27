'Another Sanju Samson?': Fans Slam Prithvi Shaw's Exclusion During 1st T20I Against New Zealand

Hardik Pandya-led Team India hosted New Zealand at Ranchi’s JSCA International Stadium on Friday, January 27, looking to keep their winning momentum going.

After a 3-0 clean sweep during the ODI series, a young team without the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would be hoping to impress.

Hardik won the toss and chose to leave out Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Prithvi Shaw from the playing XI.

Shaw recently smashed 370 runs against Assam and returned to the senior team after last playing for India in July 2021.

During his absence, the opener played some sublime cricket in the domestic circuit after he was given a call-up for the New Zealand T20Is, fans were unhappy with Hardik’s decision to not include the 23-year-old.

He instead chose to go with Shubman Gill who has been going through a purple patch of sorts and is undroppable at the moment, while Kishan has also played well of late.

Fans however felt that Shaw was still not given enough chances to impress at the international stage.

Check how fans reacted:

I think Prithvi Shaw will get a place in India’s B team T20I XI in 2050. Never seen anyone wasting a great talent like this.— Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) January 27, 2023

Yes maybe Gill might be able to transfer his form to the T20s. But looking at the bigger picture of the BGT series, playing Prithvi Shaw would have been ideal.#INDvsNZ— Shreyas yaps Cricket (@Cricchancellor) January 27, 2023

Prithvi Shaw in the last two IPL seasons - Average: 30.48, strike rate: 156.79Shubman Gill in the last two IPL seasons - Average: 31, strike rate: 125.29 — Ben Gardner (@Ben_Wisden) January 27, 2023

Playing 11 mein rehna hai toh story lagani padegi na #PrithviShaw pic.twitter.com/KNSAPcWAs2— Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) January 27, 2023

No Prithvi Shaw?!?!?!?! Shaw in T20Is can become someone like Gill in ODIs, a major future asset. Disheartening to see this.#PrithviShaw #INDvsNZ— L (@l_a_k_s_h_y_a_) January 27, 2023

Pandya played with hooda for barodaPandya played with ishan kishan for MIPandya played with shubman gill for GTHardik Pandya giving chances to his friends under his captaincy#INDvsNZ #PrithviShaw #INDvNZ — inder Singh bhati (AD) (@InderSinghBha18) January 27, 2023

Meanwhile, Hardik had already hinted during his pre-match press conference that Shaw might have to wait for his chances.

Replying to a query from a journalist, Pandya replied, “No sir. Shubman has done really well so he will get the opportunity first. In fact, with him it doesn’t even come down to opportunities."

“Shubman will start because the way he is batting, he will obviously be in the team," he added.

