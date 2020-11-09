- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunMatch Ended189/3(20.0) RR 9.45
India vs Australia: Another Shocker, Unfit Varun Chakravarthy Can't Throw
In an apparent shocker, a report in the Indian Express claims that KKR spinner who was considered fit and hence was picked for all-important tour is actually unfit.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 9, 2020, 11:57 AM IST
KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who has been picked for India’s tour of Australia, is reportedly struggling through a shoulder problem and can’t throw. In an apparent shocker, a report in the Indian Express claims that KKR spinner who was considered fit and hence was picked for all-important tour is actually unfit.
Chakravarthy has been picked for the three match T20I series, but now as the reports suggest, might be another casualty for improper coordination between BCCI and IPL franchise.
Previously Rohit Sharma too made the headlines for all the wrong reasons as the right-hander was considered unfit for Australia series. Later he featured in Mumbai Indian’s knock-out games in the IPL.The newspaper report also claims that Chakravarthy picked up the injury during IPL and as the tournament progressed it aggravated. It is also learnt that he was kept in the 30-yard inner circle while fielding so that his injury doesn’t get serious.
Also read: Concern for Team India as David Warner Confirms Hamstring Tear for Wriddhiman Saha
“The selectors weren’t informed about the injury. Now it’s up to the selectors to pick Varun for the Australian tour or not. It will be selectors call,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express.The BCCI-contracted players are monitored by the franchise and if an injury occurs it is told to BCCI so that the BCCI physio remain in the loop of things.
Also read: India vs Australia---Team India to Start Training in Sydney From November 13
This development comes on the back injury to several Indian players include Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha and Ishant Sharma.India’s Australia tour starts with three ODIs from November 27, followed by T20s from December 4 before the first of the four Tests starts on December 17.
