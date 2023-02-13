'Another U-19 World Cup Winning Skipper at DC': Fans Thrilled With Delhi Capitals' Purchase of Shafali Verma

India’s U-19 women’s world cup-winning captain Shafali Verma was picked up by Delhi Capitals for a big 2 Crore Rupees at the inaugural Women’s Premier League auction in Mumbai on Monday.

The 19-year-old player was one of the names expected to sell for big bucks following her exploits in the inaugural age category world cup in South Africa.

The team from the capital city welcomed the Rothak-born player with a post on Twitter that read “Adding another U-19 World Cup winning skipper to our ranks WELCOME SHAFALI VERMA"

Adding another U-19 World Cup winning skipper to our ranks 😉WELCOME SHAFALI VERMA 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #WPL #WPLAuction — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 13, 2023

One fan explained the shrewd decision of the Capitals to hold out before picking up the young prospect.

The tweet read “The Capitals once again showing that they have solid strategies when it comes to building a squad By the time 25 crore was spent by the other teams, they hadn’t bought a player. Then the swooped in and got Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma"

The Capitals once again showing that they have solid strategies when it comes to building a squadBy the time 25 crore was spent by the other teams, they hadn’t bought a player. Then the swooped in and got Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma#WPLAuction — Werner (@Werries_) February 13, 2023

DC had to wait before making their pick buy of the auction, but once they got going, they made up for lost bids as they picked up Indian star Jemima Rodriguez and Australian captain Meg Lanning in addition to Shafali.

A fan also noted how DC prioritised building a young squad.

A post on the micro-blogging site read “#WPLAuction2023 #DelhiCapitals seem to be building a young squad in the #Women‘s Premier League auction and have now bought #ShafaliVerma for Rs 2 crore."

#WPLAuction2023 #DelhiCapitals seem to be building a young squad in the #Women‘s Premier League auction, and have now bought #ShafaliVerma for Rs 2 crore.— Sukla Ghosh Manna (@SUKLAGHOSHMANN1) February 13, 2023

Another post read “Delhi going young… Jemimah Rodrigues Shafali Verma (recently too good with bowling too) Awesome pick…"

Delhi going young…Jemimah Rodrigues Shafali Verma (recently too good with bowling too) Awesome pick… — ᴍ|ᴍ (@mee2wee_) February 13, 2023

While another post read “Just 17 players auctioned and Delhi looks a formidable batting lineup already, Jemimah Rodrigues (India), Meg Lanning (Aus) Shafali Verma (India)"

Just 17 players auctioned and Delhi looks a formidable batting lineup already, Jemimah Rodrigues (India), Meg Lanning (Aus) Shafali Verma (India) #DC #WPL2023 #WPLAuction2023 #WPL— Karan Shah (@shahkarana) February 13, 2023

A light-hearted tweet read “Delhi is trying to build Melbourne Stars plus Shafali Verma"

Delhi is trying to build Melbourne Stars plus Shafali Verma.#WPLAuction— Shajin MS (@SupertrampMS) February 13, 2023

Smrithi Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur also sold for large sums as the 26-year-old was snapped up by RCB for 3.4 Crore Rupees, while the Indian skipper Kaur was bought by MI for 1.8 Crore Rupees.

