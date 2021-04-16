IPL 2021: Anrich Nortje Joins Delhi Capitals Squad After Testing Negative for Covid-19

Delhi Capitals’ Anrich Nortje had tested positive for Coronavirus but now he has rejoined the Capitals squad after testing negative. It is only a couple of days ago that Nortje tested positive but his joining will only boost DC management who slumped to a close loss to Rajasthan Royals recently.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

“Main aa gaya hoon (I have returned),” said Nortje in a video posted by DC on social media. “It was nice to see everyone at breakfast,” he said after joining the team. “Finally, out of my room, so excited to get to training today. “Looking forward to get to the stadium. It was nice to finally watch the IPL and it’s nice to see it in India as well.”

He’s here 💙 Our 🇿🇦 pace superstar is now out of quarantine. After a false positive result for COVID-19, Anrich Nortje tested negative thrice, and is now part of our team bubble. We can’t wait to see him in action 🔥#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 @AnrichNortje02 @TajMahalMumbai pic.twitter.com/8dGh2GlniK — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 16, 2021

Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje had tested positive for Covid-19. The South Africa pacer was admitted into a mandatory quarantine on arrival as he furnished a negative result on arrival. But later he tested positive.

This was a huge blow for Delhi Capitals who had lost Shreyas Iyer due to a shoulder injury and later Axar Patel too tested positive. Now it needs to be seen how they cope up with this crisis. Earlier blazing half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw helped Delhi Capitals make light work of a 189-run chase against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021 match at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here