Anshuman Gaekwad Elected as ICA's Male Representative to BCCI Apex Council

Former India cricketer and coach Anshuman Gaekwad secured the post of male ICA representative to the BCCI Apex Council ahead of Kirti Azad and Rakesh Dhurve in the first ever Indian Cricketers Association elections on Sunday.

Cricketnext Staff |October 14, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
Former India cricketer and coach Anshuman Gaekwad secured the post of male ICA representative to the BCCI Apex Council ahead of Kirti Azad and Rakesh Dhurve in the first ever Indian Cricketers Association elections on Sunday.

Gaekwad secured 471 votes, while Kirti Azad got 381 votes and Dhurve got 223 votes. For the post of female representative, Shanta Rangaswamy was elected by virtue of being the sole contestant for the post.

“The outside world sees the glamour of cricket. But there are countless others who have worked hard for the game at the grassroots level. Most ex-cricketers, men and women are struggling to make a living. We need to work with the BCCI to help them,” read Gaekwad’s personal statement to the ICA voters prior to the voting process.

Kirti Azad's pitch was also similar, and it involved pension entitlement to “every cricketer who has played even one first- class match”, apart from a considerably enhanced pension for Indian women cricketers.

Meanwhile, Hitesh Majumdar was elected as the secretary of the ICA with 646 votes, significantly more than his nearest rival Ashu Dani's 436 votes. V Krishnamurthy was elected as treasurer, while Ashok Malhotra was already elected as the ICA president, unopposed for the post.

“There are 1,500 cricketers who are in the ICA. It’s the first time that the BCCI has recognised the cricketers’ association. This will have an impact. The ICA’s role is more as a (body) for the welfare of cricketers. This is the first step in the right direction. We will wait and watch how things pan out,” Malhotra was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

