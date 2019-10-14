Anshuman Gaekwad Elected as ICA's Male Representative to BCCI Apex Council
Former India cricketer and coach Anshuman Gaekwad secured the post of male ICA representative to the BCCI Apex Council ahead of Kirti Azad and Rakesh Dhurve in the first ever Indian Cricketers Association elections on Sunday.
