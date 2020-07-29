Anti-Doping Measures at IPL 2020: NADA Might Outsource Sample Collection
The BCCI came under NADA's ambit from the third quarter of 2019, making this year the first time that the agency will handle sample collection during the IPL, to be held from September 19 to November 8.
