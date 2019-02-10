Antigua Pitch for Windies-England Test Rated as 'Below Average'

Loading...
As a result, according to the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, the pitch has received one demerit point, which will remain active for a five-year period. During this period, if the venue collects four more demerit points, then it can be suspended from hosting international cricket for 12 months.
"Crowe cited the uneven bounce at the Southern main Pavilion end as the reason for the rating in his report, which has been forwarded to Cricket West Indies," stated the release.
England only managed scores of 187 and 132 in their two innings as the Windies went onto to win that contest by 10 wickets and gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
However, players from both teams mentioned that it was not an easy track to bat. Some deliveries were climbing alarmingly, while some were keeping very low.
First Published: February 10, 2019, 12:51 PM IST