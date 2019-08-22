Antigua Pitch Report: Hard Surface Welcomes India and West Indies in Opening Test

India and West Indies will begin their campaign in the ICC World Test Championship with the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Ground at North Sound in Antigua on Thursday (August 22). The visitors have happy memories of this venue with skipper Virat Kohli scoring a double century here and India recording an innings and 92 runs win in a Test match back in 2016.
The home side though have won three out of the nine Tests here, including an impressive 10-wicket walloping of 2019 World Cup champions England in February this year. However, the pitch at Antigua received a 'below average' rating from ICC match referee Jeff Crowe after the completion of that Test match.
The Test match in February this year finished inside three days and variable bounce was evident throughout the game. Jason Holder's side however managed to bat 131 overs on that track and scored over 300 runs.
This time around, the curators will look to prepare a much harder surface, preferably one that lasts all five days of the Test match. A harder surface will be much to the liking of Indian pace bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, who is coming back after being rested for the limited-overs series, along with Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami.
The track is expected to take turn after the third day when the spinners like Ravichandran Ashwin, Roston Chase and possibly Rakhim Cornwall will have a much bigger role in the game.
