Antigua Weather Today: Sunny Skies Expected But Rain Threat Looms Over the Weekend

After dominating the limited overs leg, India will look to start their World Test Championship campaign on an emphatic note when they take on the West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium beginning Thursday.
The weather forecast for the first day of the Test is largely sunny although there is some rain expected on Saturday. Fans will be hoping the rain doesn't play too big a part in the match.
Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, who will be on international duty after more than seven months, showed signs of form during the drawn three-day tour game against West Indies A. And skipper Virat Kohli would hope that they take that form into the first Test as well.
India, the No.1 ranked Test team, will look to reinforce their position at the top of the standings and will bank on their experience to outclass the West Indies who will be low on confidence following the thrashing they received in the T20 and ODI series.
Kohli, who hit back-to-back centuries in the one-day series, had slammed a double hundred in Antigua in 2016 and will look to score yet another ton to equal Ricky Ponting's tally of 19 Test centuries as skipper.
"The games are going to be much more competitive and it brings a lot of purpose to the Test matches you play. It (World Test Championship) is the right move at the right time," Kohli said while urging his batsmen to take more responsibility.
In the bowling department, India will be bolstered by the inclusion of leading pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Also, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav -- all took three wickets each in the practice game and have presented a strong case for their inclusion in the playing XI.
Ravichandran Ashwin will be raring to return to action in Sir Viv Richards Stadium where he has some fond memories. He picked up seven wickets, all in one innings, and also hit a century in this ground in 2016.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Antigua Weather Today: Sunny Skies Expected But Rain Threat Looms Over the Weekend
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 2019
NZ v SLColombo PSO
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 2019
AUS v ENGLeeds
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 2019
IND v WIAntigua
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Thu, 22 Aug, 2019
BOT v NAMAntigua All Fixtures
Team Rankings