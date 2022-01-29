Antigua Weather Update, India Under 19 vs Bangladesh Under 19, ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022: Weather Forecast for today’s IN-U19 vs BD-U19 match

India will be high on confidence as they will square off against Bangladesh in the quarter-final of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022. The record-four-time champion did a brilliant job during the league stage of the tournament despite losing their key players to Covid-19.

India struggled to field a playing XI in their last league match against Uganda. However, that didn’t stop the team from finishing at the top as they thrashed Uganda by a massive 326 runs.

Bangladesh Under 19, on the other hand, are heading into the Saturday encounter with a two-match winning streak. They won their last two league matches against Canada Under 19 and UAE Under 19 by eight and nine wickets. The team ended the group stage at second place in Group A with four points to their name.

Weather report

Sunny weather conditions are expected on January 29, Saturday as India Under 19 will take on Bangladesh Under 19 in the second Super League Quarter-Final of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. Rain is unlikely to play a spoilsport during the match as the precipitation chances are just 20 percent.

The humidity will be around 67 percent while the wind speed can be recorded as 16 km/h. The forecast for Saturday suggests that the temperature can hover in the range from 23 degrees celsius to 28 degrees celsius.

India Under 19 (IN-U19) vs Bangladesh Under 19 (BD-U19) probable playing XIs:

India Under 19 Predicted Playing XI: Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar, Shaik Rasheed

Bangladesh Under 19 Predicted Playing XI: Mahfijul Islam, Ariful Islam, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, SM Meherob, Ashiqur Zaman, Naimur Rohman, Ripon Mondol, Md Fahim (wk), Abdullah Al Mamun, Rakibul Hasan (c)

