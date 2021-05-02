IPL 2021: Meet Former India U-19 Captain And Rajasthan Royals Debutant Anuj Rawat

Rajasthan Royals on Sunday gave debut to Delhi cricketer Anuj Rawat in place of allrounder Shivam Dube as they hope to change their fortunes after a terrible start to IPL 2021. The Sanju Samson-led franchise is struggling to put together consistent performances having managed to win just two of their six matches so far while losing the rest.

But who is Anuj Rawat? Let’s find out

Rawat, a left-handed batter, hails from a small village in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district. He belongs to a family of farmers and his father used to play cricket in his younger days.

With no sports facilities available in his village Roopur, the talented wicketkeeper-batsman eventually found one in Ramnagar which was about five kilometres from where he lived.

He steadily progressed and then joined the West Delhi Cricket Academy which is run by India captain Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma. But his weak economic conditions meant the family had to arrange some loan for him to continue pursuing dream of playing cricket at professional level.

“I used to play cricket in my young days and it was my dream that my son should play cricket. When Anuj was small, he used to hold the cricket bat straight. His coach Satish Pokhriyal advised that if I want my son to play professional cricket I should train him in New Delhi,” Rawat’s father Virendra Pal Singh Rawat as quoted as saying by The Statesman in 2018.

He later was graduated to the India U-19 team and soon became their captain, leading the squad for a tour of Sri Lanka which also comprised son of batting legend Arjun Tendulkar.

In his brief career, the 21-year-old Rawat has already rubbed shoulders with the likes of Gautam Gambhir and Ishant Sharma and has managed to take some valuable cricketing lessons from the two giants of Indian cricket.

“Gautam bhaiya used to field at the slips and guided me after every ball. He used to tell me how much distance I should keep away from the stumps so that the ball would carry to me easily. He taught me one thing – ‘always know your bowlers well’,” he told The Times of India in an interview.

“When Ishant bhaiya used to bowl, he used to guide the distance I should keep from the stumps and leg movement. He has taught me how to be confident behind the wickets. While fielding at the slips he always said ‘stay calm’, be confident, watch the ball and its movement carefully,” he added.

So far, Rawat has played 19 first-class matches and scored 925 runs at 34.25 including two centuries and three fifties. In 15 List A matches, he has 398 runs including four fifties and a personal best of 95 not out.

In 20 T20s, he has 334 runs including one fifty.

