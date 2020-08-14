Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Anuradha Doddaballapur Becomes First Bowler to Take Four Wickets from Four Consecutive Deliveries in Women's T20I

Her teammate Anne Bierwisch also notched up a hat-trick in the previous T20I on August 13 against Austria.

Cricketnext Staff |August 14, 2020, 7:06 PM IST
Germany’s Anuradha Doddaballapur, a right-arm medium pacer, played a telling role with four wickets of as many deliveries as they trounced Austria by 137 runs in the 4th T20I of their Austrian tour.

This is the first time in Women’s T20I cricket that a bowler has taken four wickets from four consecutive deliveries.

Austria’s women’s team were no match for the visiting Germans and were staring at defeat very early on in the game.

Anuradha, who also took a catch earlier in the field, rolled over Jo-Antoinette Stiglitz (1), Tugce Kazanci (0), Anisha Nookala (0) and Priya Sabu (0) one after the other in the 15th over.

Anuradha however wasn’t finished and dismissed Harjot Dhaliwal to complete her five-wicket haul. She finished with figures 1/5 and rewrote the history books as the first bowler to take four wickets of four consecutive deliveries.

Germany posted 198/0 in their innings while Austria could only manage 61/9.

Her teammate Anne Bierwisch also notched up a hat-trick in the previous T20I on August 13 against Austria.

