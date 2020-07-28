Anushka has changed me as a Person for Good, I can Only Thank her for That: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has time and again acknowledged the role his wife and actress Anushka Sharma has played in his life, often saying that it has been a blessing for him to find a life partner like her.
During a chat with India opener Mayank Agarwal on bcci.tv the Indian skipper once again spoke at length about the positive influence Anushka has had in his life.
“I know this is the truth. I give her full credit for making me see a different side of things altogether,” said Kohli when Agarwal asked him about being a role model not just in the field or cricket, but outside of it.
“I am so grateful that she is my life partner because you learn from each other. I was a very closed person before, I wasn’t a practical person before. When you see another person and you know that your life partner has a different outlook to things, you invariably are challenged to see another point of view of you - and that something changed my mindset completely, my me as person completely.”
Kohli revealed that he was not an open person before meeting Anushka how she made Kohli understand and realise things that are to do with the larger picture.
“I was a very closed and rigid person. I did not have an understanding of things quite well. She made me realise a lot of things that are to do with the larger picture, my responsibility as a player, my responsibility with who I am today, and what that brings along with it, setting an example for people in the right manner. The realisation of all these things has come from being with Anushka, and I totally always will give her full credit for that – because you have to acknowledge and accept something that has happened in your life, yes this is the reason why.
“If I had not met someone like her who is so convinced about what she wants to do; has such a great understanding of things. She understands people so well, she understand the situation well. It is an absolute blessing in life, she has changed me as a person for good, I can only thank her for that,” added Kohli.
