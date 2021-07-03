Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Take Up Bat Balance Challenge

Virat Kohli might be an ace cricketer, but his wife Anushka Sharma can surely give him competition in some aspects. On Friday, Anushka took to Instagram to share a fun video of herself and husband Virat trying out a special stunt. They could be seen showing off their balancing skills in the Bat Balance Challenge separately. In the clip, the Bollywood actress can be seen dressed in a white striped knotted blouse and a pair of blue coloured ripped baggy denim. She has completed her look with white sneakers. Meanwhile, Virat is sporting a white T-shirt that he has combined with a pair of grey joggers.

While Anushka tried the challenge indoors, the cricketer is seen taking it up outdoors. Both are seen balancing cricket bats on their fingers pretty well. However, the actress has performed the challenge better than Virat. In the post, she urged her fans to try out the challenge.

The couple has been in England for nearly a month now. They along with their daughter, Vamika, flew to Southampton in June for the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC). They have been posting a few pictures on social media from their time together. In most of the photos posted by Anushka, the Indian skipper doubles up as his wife’s photographer.

The couple welcomed Vamika in January this year. Since then, their daughter has accompanied Virat for all his matches including the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was held recently and later, got temporarily suspended.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka was last seen on the silver screen in Zero in 2018 alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Post this, her production company Clean Slate Filmz that is co-owned by her brother Karnesh Sharma produced web series, Pataal Lok and Bulbbul last year, which received rave reviews.

The star resumed shooting for her next projects in April this year. She has two films in the pipeline, including Kaneda directed by Navdeep Singh and a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

